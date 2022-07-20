'It was like a shock': Entergy prices hit Louisianans as officials look for solutions

Entergy blamed gas prices and heat waves for the costly energy bills many Louisianans are receiving.

NEW ORLEANS — Sticker shock is hitting Entergy customers across Louisiana and making it hard for some to make ends meet.

Entergy blames natural gas prices that have climbed 200% since April and record temperatures that have led to brutal heat.

But utility rates and temperatures are high across the country, so how do we compare?

According to the Alliance for Affordable Energy New Orleans Policy Director, Jesse George, some New Orleans households pay close to 30% of their monthly income on utilities.

“Entergy New Orleans likes to tout their comparatively low rates, but if you look at our energy burden it’s one of the highest in the country," George said.

Entergy customer Aaron Woodsworth said he's on a fixed income so the additional $150 he saw on his most recent bill impacts his budget.

“It almost doubled pretty much. It was like a shock, but who do you turn to?” Woodsworth said. "I still have to have gas. I still have to eat.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene said that Louisiana ranks low in energy costs.

“Our price per kilowatt hour has been very low," Greene said.

But as complaints about high bills pour into his office, he's considering putting the burden on investors instead of customers.

“Maybe the shareholders share in some of the risk of investing in Louisiana," Greene said. "Hurricanes and whatnot.”

Greene also said dockets are open to strengthen the grid and improve energy efficiency.

George said he agrees New Orleans should move towards energy efficiency.

“It takes public investment," George said. "And it takes a regulatory body and our New Orleans City Council to lead the way on those efforts. And require Entergy to make those investments for the benefit of ratepayers.”

Another Entergy customer, DaleAnn Royster, said something's got to give.

"Give us a break," Royster said. "We’re all trying to make it between the gas, inflation, recession."

Greene said the open dockets could take anywhere from 3-9 months to see through.