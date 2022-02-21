Lake Charles city council approves $3.1 million for drainage

Some of the money will go to things like using video to inspect the drainage lines and facilitate cleaning them out.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Lake Charles city council has approved $3.1 million in improvements to the city’s drainage system that came under heavy pressure in recent years during repeated heavy rains, including two hurricanes.

