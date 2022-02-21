x
Lake Charles city council approves $3.1 million for drainage

Some of the money will go to things like using video to inspect the drainage lines and facilitate cleaning them out.
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Lake Charles city council has approved $3.1 million in improvements to the city’s drainage system that came under heavy pressure in recent years during repeated heavy rains, including two hurricanes. 

The American Press reports that the city council approved the spending on Wednesday. Some of the money will go to things like using video to inspect the drainage lines and facilitate cleaning them out.

Mayor Nic Hunter says while areas that have flooded in the last year and a half will be focused on first, the drainage effort is really city-wide. 

