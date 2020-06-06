x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

money

Louisiana lawmakers start moving $33B budget for next year

It doesn’t account for millions of dollars in business tax breaks that lawmakers are considering in the ongoing special session.
Credit: AP
Rep. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, center, asks questions about next year's budget proposal as Reps. Chris Turner, R-Ruston, left, and Daryl Deshotel, R-Hessmer, right, listen during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A $33 billion Louisiana operating budget that would keep most programs and services from cuts by using federal coronavirus aid to plug gaps has started advancing in the House of Representatives. 

The spending proposal was backed Friday by the House Appropriations Committee without objection. 

It doesn’t account for millions of dollars in business tax breaks that lawmakers are considering in the ongoing special session. 

Those tax breaks could siphon dollars away from the treasury that the budget anticipates spending. The 2020-21 state operating budget proposal would chart spending for the financial year that starts July 1. 

It heads next to the full House for debate Wednesday. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: Officials: Police chief in Louisiana took $4k in seized cash

RELATED: Expect Winds & Rain to Pick Up Later Today

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020