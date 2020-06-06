Louisiana lawmakers start moving $33B budget for next year

It doesn’t account for millions of dollars in business tax breaks that lawmakers are considering in the ongoing special session.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A $33 billion Louisiana operating budget that would keep most programs and services from cuts by using federal coronavirus aid to plug gaps has started advancing in the House of Representatives.

The spending proposal was backed Friday by the House Appropriations Committee without objection.

It doesn’t account for millions of dollars in business tax breaks that lawmakers are considering in the ongoing special session.

Those tax breaks could siphon dollars away from the treasury that the budget anticipates spending. The 2020-21 state operating budget proposal would chart spending for the financial year that starts July 1.

It heads next to the full House for debate Wednesday.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.