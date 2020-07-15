Louisiana extends income tax deadline after network issues

The network issues also affected Louisiana front-line workers seeking a $250 hazard payment from the state for working during the pandemic.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The deadline to file all Louisiana state taxes has been extended until Friday, July 17 due to computer network issues at the state’s revenue department on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue said the network issues slowed down and crashed several department web applications, including the online income tax filing portal.

The network issues also affected Louisiana front-line workers seeking a $250 hazard payment from the state for working during the pandemic.

Income taxes were originally due in April and May but were extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 17 deadline.

Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions.

Failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due. Payments submitted after the July 17 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.