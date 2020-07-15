x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

money

Louisiana extends income tax deadline after network issues

The network issues also affected Louisiana front-line workers seeking a $250 hazard payment from the state for working during the pandemic.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
US Individual income tax return. Accountant working with US tax forms

BATON ROUGE, La. — The deadline to file all Louisiana state taxes has been extended until Friday, July 17 due to computer network issues at the state’s revenue department on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue said the network issues slowed down and crashed several department web applications, including the online income tax filing portal.

The network issues also affected Louisiana front-line workers seeking a $250 hazard payment from the state for working during the pandemic.

Income taxes were originally due in April and May but were extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 17 deadline. 

Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions. 

Failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due. Payments submitted after the July 17 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.

RELATED: 2K new COVID-19 cases reported, but 7K recovered since last week as La. hits 1 million tests conducted

RELATED: Website to apply for $250 hazard pay crashes hours after opening

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020