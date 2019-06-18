BATON ROUGE, La. — A third insurance company has asked the Louisiana Department of Insurance to decrease rates for 220,000 customers.

Louisiana Farm Bureau has asked to decrease auto insurance rates by 4.4 percent. The request follows similar ones from State Farm and Progressive.

“This reduction, along with those previously taken by State Farm and Progressive, further confirms that automobile insurance competition in Louisiana is moving premiums in the right direction,” Commissioner Jim Donelon said in a prepared statement.

More than 1.5 million customers will see reduced auto insurance rates when the Louisiana Farm Bureau reductions take effect, the Department of Insurance said. The reduced rates are expected to be in place on Aug. 1 and will cover new and renewed policies.

Louisiana is among the most expensive states in the country, with an average policy costing $2,000 a year.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this story.