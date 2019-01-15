BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana personal income taxpayers can start filing their 2018 state tax returns on Jan. 28.

The state revenue department announced Tuesday it will begin accepting tax returns on the same date the IRS starts accepting federal income tax returns.

Louisiana taxpayers are encouraged to file online, where they can pay electronically, check the status of refunds and request filing extensions. They can also download paper tax forms from the revenue department website starting Jan. 28 or file through other tax preparation software.

If someone is due a refund, the revenue department says that will take about 45 days from the filing date if returns are submitted electronically or 14 weeks if returns are filed on paper.

The deadline to file individual income tax returns with the state is May 15.