BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The tax deal struck by lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards to balance this year's budget will end Louisiana's state sales tax holidays for seven years.

When lawmakers renewed 0.45 percent of an expiring 1 percent state sales tax, they also reworked sales tax breaks. Louisiana's revenue department says that means shoppers won't see annual state sales tax holiday weekends through mid-2025.

Those state sales tax holidays that won't be held include a general sales tax holiday on the first Friday and Saturday in August, a hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday on the last Saturday and Sunday in May and a Second Amendment sales tax holiday on the first Friday through Sunday in September.

The local sales tax exemption on the books for the Second Amendment tax holiday will remain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.