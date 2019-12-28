BATON ROUGE, La. — More than 6,000 Louisianans still owe nearly $2 million in accidentally issued tax refunds and some residents may be getting billed by the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Around 6,230 Louisiana taxpayers have yet to return double tax refunds accidentally sent out in March.

The department is still attempting to collect $1,895,749 as of Monday, Dec 23. Those 6,000 plus taxpayers are still being sent collection notices in an effort to retrieve the money.

Those who owe can contact the department to return the full amount in a lump sum or set up a repayment plan.

