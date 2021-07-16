Louisiana's first fantasy sports betting license approved

Boston-based DraftKings said its daily fantasy sports contests will soon be live.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana gambling regulators have backed the state’s first license for fantasy sports betting.

Thursday's vote of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board paves the way for DraftKings to launch its operations in the 47 parishes where voters approved the gaming activity nearly three years ago.

Boston-based DraftKings said its daily fantasy sports contests will soon be live in those parishes. But the company didn’t provide a specific date it would be up and running.

In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games. Websites charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners.