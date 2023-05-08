x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Mega Millions ticket sold in Hammond matches 5 numbers, worth $1M

The winning numbers were: 11-30-45-52-56 Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

More Videos

HAMMOND, La. — The mega millions is closing in on a new record after no one matched all six numbers last night.

A ticket sold in Hammond matched five numbers and is worth $1 million, according to Louisiana Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 11-30-45-52-56 Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

The new estimated jackpot of $1.55 billion, the largest Mega Millions prize ever and the third-largest lottery prize overall.

The next drawing is Tuesday night. 

     

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out