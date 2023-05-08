Mega Millions ticket sold in Hammond matches 5 numbers, worth $1M

HAMMOND, La. — The mega millions is closing in on a new record after no one matched all six numbers last night.
A ticket sold in Hammond matched five numbers and is worth $1 million, according to Louisiana Lottery.
The winning numbers were: 11-30-45-52-56 Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2
The new estimated jackpot of $1.55 billion, the largest Mega Millions prize ever and the third-largest lottery prize overall.
The next drawing is Tuesday night.
