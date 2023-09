Friday night's drawing will be worth an estimated $205 million.

NEW ORLEANS — Someone in Louisiana has a Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000. The ticket matched five out of the six numbers in last night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 6-9-13-29-66-24

It is not known at this time where the ticket was sold.

Friday night's drawing will be worth an estimated $205 million.