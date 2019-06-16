Mizkan America is announcing the voluntary recall of certain production codes of its Ragu pasta sauces in the United States because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

The company says they are taking the action out of an abundance of caution. The recall is at the retail level, and all impacted retail customers have already been notified of the voluntary recall.

Any recalled sauce should not be consumed and should be discarded.

The recalled sauces affected include:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Some varieties of Ragu Pasta Sauces are being recalled RAGÚ® Recalled Product Photos at 6-14-19 For CONSUMER Reference RAGU Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Basil 45oz Jar RAGU Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Basil 66oz Jar RAGU Old World Style Traditional 66oz Jar RAGU Old World Style Flavored with Meat 66oz Jar

These products were distributed nationwide. No other production codes, dates, sizes or varieties of Ragu pasta sauces are affected by this recall.

These sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Ragu sauces with the cap codes outlined above should call the Mizkan America Customer Service Hotline to receive a replacement at 1-800-328-7248. The Customer Service Team is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm Central Time.

MORE HEADLINES |

Some King Arthur Flour recalled over potential E. coli contamination

Tyson recalls chicken, some sold to schools, that may have hard plastic

Bacon breakfast wraps recalled on fears of foreign material contamination

Johnsonville recalling over 95,000 pounds of Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links