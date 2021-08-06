Two million brand name dehumidifiers recalled due to fire and burn hazards

The manufacturer reported 107 incidents in which the dehumidifier overheated and caught fire, causing some $17 million in property damage.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling approximately two million dehumidifiers due to an overheating hazard that could cause the unit to catch fire.

The recall was issued on Aug. 4. It affects about two million dehumidifiers in the U.S., plus approximately 380,000 in Canada and 25,000 in Mexico, the CPSC said.

The affected units are 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with brand names including:

AeonAir

Amana

ArcticAire (Danby)

Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)

Commercial Cool

Danby

Danby Designer

Danby Premiere

De’Longhi

Edgestar

Friedrich

Generations (Danby)

Haier

Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)

Idylis,

Ivation

perfect aire

SuperClima

Whirlpool

Whynter

The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

Consumers are advised to stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.