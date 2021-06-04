Powerball to add Monday drawings in August

Lottery ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22.

NEW ORLEANS — Powerball, the multi-state lottery game, will add a third night of drawings starting in August.

Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said starting Aug. 23, Powerball will be drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. All other aspects of the game will remain the same.

"Powerball is giving players more opportunities to play and win during the week," Hudson said. "The chance to win a multimillion-dollar jackpot on Mondays is certainly one way to beat the Monday doldrums."

Hudson said the additional drawing night is expected to general faster-growing jackpots and increase the number of jackpots won each year.

