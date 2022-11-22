SNAP, EBT recipients should monitor purchases after card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish

Officials said the theft appears to be isolated at this time. They are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

NEW ORLEANS — The Department of Children and Family Services announced that recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT benefits should monitor their purchases after possible card skimmer activity took place in Sabine Parish earlier this week.

Cardholders should also reset their PIN.

DCFS said EBT cardholders should take the following precautions:

Strengthening the card's Personal Identification Number (PIN)

Monitoring card activity using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app, and

Being cautious when using the card, including checking out the card terminal for potential skimming equipment and shielding their PIN entry from view when making purchases.

Federal food assistance benefits are not reimbursable if stolen, according to DCFS.

You can download the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app to review your card activity and reset your PIN. Cardholders can also do this by visiting www.LifeInCheckEBT.com or by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117.

For more information on the LifeInCheck EBT app, resetting a PIN, or other EBT-related questions, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/ebt.