GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've been waiting. You've been asking. Now, the Social Security Administration is giving a specific date for stimulus payments for SSI beneficiaries.

This is directly from the SSA page:

SSI recipients who did not file a 2019 and 2018 return and who do not have a representative payee should receive their electronic payment from the IRS by May 13 by direct deposit or to their Direct Express card if they did not use the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool.

If you used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool, you will receive your payment by May 13 to the non-Direct Express bank account you may have provided.

The IRS will begin mailing paper checks on May 15 to SSI recipients who receive their monthly SSI payment by paper check, and to SSI recipients who used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool but left the bank account information empty.

Please note that we will not consider economic impact payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.

The IRS has processed most economic impact payments to SSI recipients who are dually entitled to SSI and Social Security, and to SSI recipients if they filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return.

The SSA page also answers frequently asked questions about specific benefits and payments.

