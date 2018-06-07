BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Southern University System is raising fees on students by hundreds of dollars a semester, starting next month, to generate $4.2 million for campuses.

The system governing board approved the fee hikes Thursday. On Southern's main campus in Baton Rouge, full-time undergraduate students will pay an additional $217 per semester.

The increases come after lawmakers protected Louisiana's colleges from budget cuts for the 2018-19 school year, by renewing part of an expiring sales tax.

Baton Rouge Democratic Rep. Ted James, a Southern University graduate, says lawmakers who supported the tax didn't expect universities to still raise costs on students.

Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Belton said campuses lost millions in state financing over the last decade, even as mandated costs continue to grow.

The LSU System also boosted its student fees.

