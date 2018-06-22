NEW ORLEANS -- Online shoppers in Louisiana, we are letting you know right now: You'll be paying a little bit more when you click "purchase" on the internet.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in the Wayfair Decision that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. Two years ago, South Dakota sued Wayfair and Overstock for the estimated $50 million a year the state said it was losing in sales tax revenue.

Experts say many states will likely pass laws requiring the tax to be collected from online retailers. Louisiana already has.

"I wouldn't say I'm all for it, but, I don't mind it," Peggy Bishop said.

Bishop is a Co-Op member of Rhino Gallery on Magazine Street. They've been in business for about 30 years and at their current location for one year. Bishop says she understands the need for having a sales tax, whether it's online, or in the store.

"I mean, I do a lot of online shopping. And there are a lot of places that don't charge us tax still, but Amazon charges and I'm on Amazon a lot! And I hate to admit it ... so I just pay the tax! That's it," Bishop said.

But the Supreme Court Decision is not expected to change anything until possibly the Fall.

According to our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, leaders are meeting next week with a commission to work out details for collecting the sales tax for state and local governments where the consumer made a purchase from a remote buyer.

It won't impact the State's third special session, but the ruling did cause a stir in Baton Rouge. Some lawmakers were hoping the news could somehow solve the looming budget crisis.

"I'm hoping that what the Supreme Court did today does not cloud the judgment of many of my colleagues and allows us to do what we need to do right now," Sen. Wesley Bishop, D- New Orleans, said.

Shoppers we spoke with are not surprised by the ruling. They are just curious as to how the online shopping sales tax will directly impact them.

"As long as it's used appropriately. If they actually put the money where they say and promise where it's gonna go," Chay Whitten said.

The court decision was returned to South Dakota courts to sort out other issues.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says it's far too soon to have a clear estimate of what the state will receive from online sales.



© 2018 WWL