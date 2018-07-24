NEW ORLEANS – It is the end of July, and for southeast Louisiana, that means scorching heat.

Higher temperatures mean people are going to be seeing higher utility bills this month. Katie Steiner compiled some tips that you can use to save on those power bills this summer.

But did you know that 75 percent of all energy that your home electronics use is drawn when you are not using them? That is because when they are plugged in, they are still using energy. To fight that, plug your electronics into a power strip and turn it off when you are not using them.

Have you ever tried to dry your clothes without a dryer? Not running that electric dryer can save you some extra cash.

Another idea is to shield the inside of your home from the sun by closing blinds or putting tint on outside windows. You could even plant some trees to give yourself more shade.

Make sure that your HVAC system is running well and clean. It is a good idea to have it inspected and cleaned once a year. Also, change your filters every month

Switch to LED light bulbs. They can sometimes use 90 percent less energy than traditional bulbs.

Katie Steiner contributed to this report

