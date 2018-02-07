In its recent ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc., the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 26-year-old precedent and gave states broad authority to collect sales tax on online purchases.

Here's what you need to know:

Why didn't the Legislature factor the anticipated new funds into its budget?

That would have been a very bad idea.

Although news of the decision prompted excitement among many legislators — who were desperate to claw their way out of a fiscal hole while raising taxes as little as possible — building the potential new revenue into this year's budget wasn't really doable.

For one thing, there is no reliable estimate on how much more money Louisiana could potentially collect.

Second, the state is still working on a framework that will allow it to impose sales taxes on online retailers without provoking legal challenges.

Bottom line, no one can say how much, if any, money will be available this budget year.

How much money are we talking about?

Probably less than you think.

Numbers as high as $800 million per year have been cited, but the actual collections will almost certainly be much lower.

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office estimated that state and local governments could have collected an additional $8 billion to $13 billion in sales taxes from online retailers in 2017.

For Louisiana, that would have translated to an additional $195 million to $288 million, as calculated by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. And some of that money would go to local governments.

That's not an insignificant amount of money, but it would be a modest bump in the state's roughly $4 billion in annual sales tax collections. It's certainly not the windfall needed to solve the state's fiscal problems.

Amazon, by far the largest online retailer, already voluntarily collects sales tax on purchases by Louisiana customers, as do some others (Amazon does not charge shoppers sales tax for purchases from its third-party vendors, which makes up a significant portion of the company's sales). Retailers with a physical presence in the state, such as Target, also collect sales tax on online orders.

How much will I pay in sales tax for online purchases?

Online purchases will be taxed at 9 percent, with 5 percent going to the state and 4 percent to local governments.

Technically, Louisiana residents have been required to pay this already. Customers who make online purchases where the seller did not collect Louisiana sales tax have been required to calculate and remit those taxes to the state Department of Revenue.

You can imagine how many people actually do this.

Is this a win for small, local business?

Deborah Randolph, president of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, thinks so.

"The small brick-and-mortar, locally owned retailers and, to a certain extent, service providers feel strongly about there being a level playing field," she said.

Randolph is accustomed to hearing the same stories from chamber members — customers price items in the store or receive help from the staff to determine what they want, then walk out the door to buy it online.

Collecting sales tax from online retailers who don't currently pay it may close that gap in a small way, but traditional retailers aren't expecting any miracles.

"They know online sales are here to stay," Randolph said.

A report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana points out an unintended consequence that may end up hurting local brick-and-mortar businesses.

The state is in the process of setting up a parallel system of sales tax collections for online purchases, one administered by a single, state-level tax entity and under a simplified rate structure.

Although that should allow the state to start collecting online sales taxes legally, PAR argues, it sets up a system where it's easier for online retailers to collect taxes, while traditional businesses are still burdened by having to navigate Louisiana's "jungle of a sales tax system."

What's next?

The Supreme Court found for South Dakota partially because the state has a streamlined tax collection system that does not place an undue burden on interstate commerce.

Many other states share features of South Dakota's system through membership in the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement.

Louisiana is not part of that compact, but it has laid the groundwork to move quickly into online tax collection by passing legislation mirroring its members.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved