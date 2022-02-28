Rent payments can now be factored into credit, loan applications

All major credit bureaus and mortgage buyer Fannie Mae recently announced they’ll allow rent payments to count toward credit and loans.

INDIANAPOLIS — First-time home buyers don't have a shot.

"It has been extremely difficult," said Carly Zabkar. "The houses that we're attracted to and then we want to put an offer in, they disappear in days and minutes."

Zabkar has learned that the hard way that it's no cakewalk.

"It's just really hard to compete," she said. "I thought I would be in a house already. I've been renting. I'm about to be 30 years old, and it's not as easy as I thought."

She's not alone.

The number of millennials who expect to rent forever has doubled in the last few years, to more than 18%, according to Apartment List's millennial ownership report.

"They feel like there a a lot of cards stacked against them," said Credit Sesame's Sazia Virji.

Virji says a factor working against many first-time home buyers is credit rating.

Two-thirds of millennials are 'credit-invisible,' meaning that they don't have a credit score or their credit score is very low. They're still burdened with student loan debt.

But there is good news.

All three major credit bureaus and mortgage buyer Fannie Mae recently announced they'll allow rent payments to count toward credit and loans.

"It is the largest obligation that people have, and so it should be included," Virji said.

People can't yet do it by themselves, but rent reporting services like Credit Sesame can help get your rent payments on the books, including those from the past two years.

Most charge a fee - $50 to $100, on average - but others are free.

"It's establishing that they're able to make payments on time. That's what building credit is, so why not be able to do that with with rent," said Zabkar.

A potential leg up for those who just want a place to call home.

"You just have to keep fighting and keep trying and keep looking, and hanging in there," Zabkar said. "You can get so much return and just building so much equity in your name to buy, so I think it's worth the risk if you can build up enough credit."

According to Virji, for someone with a credit score at or below 550, the average increase after factoring in rent is more than 50 points. She said that’s huge for many people, since credit really isn’t just a generational issue, but a socioeconomic one too.

"We're giving people more access to enter the financial system," she said. "It's really serving a lot of these underserved populations and segments of the population."

