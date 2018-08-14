Insurance premiums won't go up for state employees and retirees next year, but that doesn't mean they won't have to pay more for less, prompting some lawmakers to explore a takeover of the program.

Spouses of state employees will be hit with a new $50 monthly surcharge if they have an option of being insured with their employer and still choose to take state insurance, while retirees will see a reduction in their prescription drug options.

Office of Group Benefits Chief Executive Tommy Teague briefed members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee about the cost-saving initiatives Friday.

"We can either raise rates or decrease benefits," Teague said. "These initiatives are designed to have the least impact on members without raising rates."

Teague said the measures are necessary to keep OGB solvent for the future. OGB covers 226,000 employees, retirees and their dependents.

An actuary recommended OGB raise its premium 5.4 percent, but Teague resisted, opting to find other cost-saving measures to reach a savings goal of $72 million the actuary said is necessary.

Lawmakers like Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, bemoaned any changes in benefits or costs to retirees because they're on fixed incomes.

"We're getting slammed because benefits are less and the cost is more," she said.

"The retirees are a vocal group," Teague conceded. "I'm sure you'll be hearing from them."

Retirees in the Medicare group will have to choose the least expensive drug for treatment beginning next year. They will receive a warning letter Nov. 1.

The more restrictive drug formulary has been in place for active employees since 2017.

"We were promised cost savings and better coverage when (OGB) was privatized, so why do we keep having changes in people's coverage," Jackson said. "I want to know the feasibility of going back to the old way when everybody was happy."

Gov. Bobby Jindal and the Legislature privatized OGB during Jindal's first term he began in 2008. The governor and Legislature also swept a $500 million surplus from OGB for other priorities.

Teague resisted the privatization and was fired in 2011. He was brought back in 2016 by Gov. John Bel Edwards, but the office now has about 40 employees rather than more than 300 when the state had complete control over the program.

"OGB was running tremendously before it was dismantled," Teague said. "We don't have control of many of the things we controlled before."

He said it would take years to return OGB to an all state-run program if the Legislature so directed.

"Rep. Jackson is proposing a good idea, but that's a legislative responsibility," said Sen. "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings. "(These initiatives) will go a long way to keeping OGB stable and eventually getting back to what Rep. Jackson has proposed."

Teague and Morrish said the state insurance benefits package remains a good value despite the changes.

Teague noted that most private employers already have a spousal surcharge upward of $100.

"I believe we have a very, very good benefits package," Teague said.

"We're not increasing the rate; every other insurance I know of has increased," Morrish said.

Open enrollment is Oct. 1-Nov. 15.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved