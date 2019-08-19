ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A person was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital after a plane crashed in waters off of St. Bernard Parish Sunday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Around 2:55 p.m., a seaplane with three people on board crashed in the Chandeleur Sound, east of the Mississippi River. Coast Guard rescue crews responded to the crash and recovered all three passengers via helicopter after locating the wreckage.

One person was pronounced dead. Coast Guard officials said they were in the process of identifying the victim and notifying their next of kin.

The others were rushed to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where they were reported to be conscious while undergoing treatment.

Coast Guard officials identified the plane as a seaplane belonging to Bourgeois Fishing Charters, a fishing service out of Barataria. Rescuers were alerted of the crash after the service said they lost communication with the plane.

No further details were immediately available. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is the second fatal plane crash in the area in three days. On Friday afternoon, a plane crashed south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, killing WVUE News anchor Nancy Parker and activist pilot Franklin Augustus.

