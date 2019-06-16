NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead and another is undergoing treatment after they were shot in Central City Saturday night, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

According to initial reports, police responded to the intersection of Magnolia Street and Washington Avenue for shots fired around 8:05 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two women had been shot in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street.

They were rushed to the hospital, where one woman, a 25-year-old died. The condition of the second victim, a 27-year-old, was not immediately listed.

No further information was immediately available as police continue their investigation into the attack.

There was a large police and first responder presence around Washington Avenue responding to the incident.

Officials say that anyone with information on crimes in the Metro New Orleans area should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.