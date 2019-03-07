NEW ORLEANS — Ten thousand dollars in bond money is missing from a safe at the Clerk of Court’s office in New Orleans, according to Arthur Morrell, the clerk of court.

According to a statement, the office has several clerks who collect bonds as they are posted. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a night-shift clerk was believed to have placed three envelopes, each containing $10,000, into a safe in the office.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the safe was opened and only two of the envelopes were inside.

An investigation is underway with the Clerk’s Office and the New Orleans Police Department to determine what may have happened to the third envelope.