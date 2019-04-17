NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 13-year-old student at Lafayette Charter School for allegedly making threats of violence towards the school.

Officers made the arrest Tuesday night.

The juvenile, who is a student at the New Orleans school, was booked with making threats, police said.

"The threats were made after a fight between seventh and eighth grade students that occurred earlier Tuesday," police said in a news release.

The teenager is accused to threatening "to shoot up the school on Wednesday," according to police. NOPD said the threat was heard and witnessed by several individuals at the school.

Both campuses of the school were closed during the investigation.

Police said school will resume normal operations on Thursday at its Dunbar and Kerlerec Street locations, located in the Marlyville/Fontainebleau and Hollygrove neighborhoods.