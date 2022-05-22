13-year-old dies in crash as SUV flees from police in north Louisiana

The Chevrolet Tahoe turned over several times after it crashed into a brick wall in Bossier City late Friday, Louisiana state troopers said in a statement.

BOSSIER CITY, La. — A 13-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt died after a man wrecked trying to speed away from officers in Louisiana pulling him over for a traffic violation, authorities said.

Brenda Adler, 13, was killed, A second child in the car who also wasn't wearing a seat belt suffered minor injuries while the SUV's driver, 22-year-old Willie Player, was not hurt and tried to run from the crash, troopers said.

The chase started when Bossier City officers tried to pull Player over for a traffic violation on Interstate 20, investigators said.

Troopers said they found a gun and drugs in the SUV.