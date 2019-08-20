ST ROSE, La. —

One Nicaraguan and 14 Mexican suspects are now in custody after U.S. Border Patrol officials says they allegedly used fraudulent documents at the Gulf Coast Safety Council in St. Rose Wednesday morning.

Federal agencies found the suspects at the facility, which provides industry specific safety training for local employers. Investigators say the suspects appeared to have counterfeit social security cards and drivers licenses.

In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Chief Gregory Bovino said:

“These arrests represent a beautiful example of Department of Homeland Security components working together to ensure national security. Illegal aliens can use fake identification to thwart the E-Verify System used by some corporations. Some of these companies constitute critical infrastructure, such as chemical plants or refineries, where the potential exists for possible terrorist attack or sabotage.”

Bovino added that this type of identity fraud can be detrimental to U.S. citizens.

“The damage stemming from illegal aliens fraudulently using social security numbers can cause serious problems for United States citizens well into the future, including tax issues and poor credit ratings,” he said.

The arrests comes a few weeks after a massive ICE raid rounded up a suspected 680 undocumented workers at 6 different food plants in Central Mississippi.

Our Voice Nuestra Voz is a Spanish-speaking parent advocacy group in New Orleans. They condemn the arrests made in St. Rose and released the following statement:

"Our Voice Nuestra Voz is vehemently and disgustingly appalled by the kidnapping of 15 asylum seekers, including one child, by U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) New Orleans agents. USBP New Orleans sector Chief Gregory Bovino’s praise of agents’ actions highlights the despicable lack of humanity and evil within ICE and border patrol operations.

That Bovino could describe the ripping apart of families and the destruction of lives as “beautiful” is particularly horrifying. Furthermore, to suggest that these employees are benefiting from their undocumented status is false.

Undocumented immigrants pay an estimated $11.64 billion in state and local taxes every year. Meanwhile, local law enforcement authorities benefit off the increase of privately owned detention centers housing undocumented men, women, and children. It makes one question if we are turning back the page to one of our darker chapters in history where we commoditized human beings and profited off of their labor.

These asylum seekers are not a “national security threat.” They were arrested while taking safety trainings to ensure they could safely provide for their families. With the increase in ICE activity, it is time for all parish governments and representatives in Louisiana to take a strong stand– abolish ICE actions and detention centers in our state and protect ALL families.”

Immigration Attorney and Loyola Law Professor Maria Pabon says there should be higher priorities when it comes to enforcement.

"I think what's unclear is there's this big myth that they don’t get papers cause they don't want to. No,” Pabon said. "If you had already deported and extracted every single trafficker and drug cartel, then I would think spend the resources on these "low hanging fruit." But we're not there yet. There are continued threats to our country's safety. And also we need to have comprehensive immigration reform."

The 14 adults were being held at the St. Tammany Parish jail awaiting possible federal prosecution. The unaccompanied minor was processed and has been turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.