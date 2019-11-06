Police officials are asking for the public's help to find a teenage girl who has not been seen in more than a week.

NOPD officials said 16-year-old Na'Jyah Jones was last seen on June 4 around 5:30 p.m. near the Crowder Boulevard and I-10 Service Road east intersection in New Orleans East.

The reporting person said they have not seen or heard from Jones since.

Officials said Jones is described as 5'9 tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She was last seen with black braids, but has possibly cut her hair since she went missing, they said.

NOPD officials ask anyone with additional information on Jones' whereabouts to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.