NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old was shot and wounded Sunday night in New Orleans East, NOPD officials said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

A few hours later, the 16-year-old male victim showed up the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.