NEW ORLEANS — A police officer was shot and two people are in custody after a shooting in New Orleans' Mid-City area Thursday night.

The New Orleans Police Department says the officer was responding to a call of a suspicious person armed with a gun at the Shell gas station in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue around 9:16 p.m.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer tried to pat down a man and a struggle ensued. The man then pulled out his weapon and shot the officer in his right leg.

Despite the wound, Ferguson said the injured officer was able to apprehend the man without using his own firearm.

A preliminary report from the NOPD identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Baker. Baker was booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a policeman.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

Officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived and took the officer to University Medical Center. The officer is in stable condition as of Friday morning.

A second person at the scene was also detained. That person has not been arrested and is currently being questioned by the NOPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6010.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.