Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at J.C. Ellis Elementary in Metairie

There was no one in the building due to the closure in anticipation of Hurricane Sally.

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at J.C. Ellis Elementary in Metairie on Tuesday afternoon.

According to JP Fire Chief Dave Tibbets, fire fighters responded to a fire alarm that went out at 2:24 p.m.

When they got to the school they found two classrooms in an auxiliary building at showing light fire and smoke and a second alarm was called at about 2:37 P.M., according to Tibbets.

There was nobody in the building due to the closure in anticipation of Hurricane Sally.

No injuries were reported and a cause for the fire has not yet been released.

Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at JC Ellis Elementary in Metairie. More info coming on the Eyewitness News at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/rfR7X3wUDP — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) September 15, 2020

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.