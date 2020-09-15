x
Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at J.C. Ellis Elementary in Metairie

There was no one in the building due to the closure in anticipation of Hurricane Sally.
METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at J.C. Ellis Elementary in Metairie on Tuesday afternoon.

According to JP Fire Chief Dave Tibbets, fire fighters responded to a fire alarm that went out at 2:24 p.m.

When they got to the school they found two classrooms in an auxiliary building at showing light fire and smoke and a second alarm was called at about 2:37 P.M., according to Tibbets. 

There was nobody in the building due to the closure in anticipation of Hurricane Sally. 

No injuries were reported and a cause for the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

