2 juveniles killed, 2 injured in Northshore single-car crash

MADISONVILLE, La. — Two underage victims were killed and two more were injured in a single-car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville early Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after midnight on the rural Northshore road south of Highway 22, near the Tchefuncte River.

Four people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of those people were killed, according to sheriff's officials. The other two victims were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Investigators believe that every person in the car was a juvenile, but did not say how old any of the victims were.