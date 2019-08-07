NEW ORLEANS — The Diocese of Baton Rouge has added two more names to its list of Catholic clerics who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Reverends Joseph Guidry and Robert Limoges were added to the list of names that Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca initially released in January, according to diocese spokesman Dan Borné.

Neither face credible accusations while serving within the diocese of baton rouge but have been credibly accused in other nearby areas. Guidry's accusations came to light through a similar list released by the Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi in March. Limoges is accused of abuse from 1990 to 1982 in the Diocese of Lafayette (their list was released in April), according to The Baton Rouge Advocate .

It brings the total on the Baton Rouge's list, which started at 37 but was updated multiple times, to 43 clergy members who face credible accusations of abuse.

