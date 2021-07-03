4 rescued and 1 missing after boat accident in Lake Pontchartrain

Officials are asking the public to please pray for everyone involved in this horrific incident.

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Fire District #1 is on the site of where a boat hit the Highway 11 bridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at about 7 p.m stating a boat with five people on board crashed into the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel.

According to St. Tammany Fire District social media, the other four passengers on the boat were airlifted to University Medical Center New Orleans by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care. The person that was ejected is still missing.

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew, A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew , Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are all involved in the search for the missing person.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

