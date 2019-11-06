NEW ORLEANS — Nights after the 25th anniversary of her younger brother’s murder, Patricia Ceasar-Isidore couldn’t sleep. Restless, she went online and googled the name of one of the men responsible for her loss.

What she found opened up a wound that she says has caused her to relive her brother, Mitchell Ceasar’s, killing every day since.

The killer was out of prison, despite a sentence of life without parole.

“I can't describe how much this hurts. I've been consumed with this since I found out in the middle of the night. On google. I don't know what to do with myself,” Ceasar-Isidore said.

Shocked, outraged and looking for answers, Ceasar-Isidore called Eyewitness News with her story. Together with reporter Caresse Jackman, she went to the site where her younger brother was killed on April 23, 1994.

"I came out here with the lawyers, because they wanted to bring the jury to the scene,” she said.



25 years later, she still has a hard time looking at the site, an area not far from the Plaqumines-Orleans parish line. She said she hadn’t been there since bringing the jury decades ago.



“I can't even go to my brothers' grave. I still can't accept that he was taken away the way that he was,” Ceasar-Isidore said.

Mithcell Ceasar was shot more than five times. According to court records, he was abducted from his apartment in Algiers and taken there. One of the suspects, George Gilliam, was 16. After the murder, he turned himself in. He admitted that he and his older brother, Weldon Williams, then an NOPD officer, shot Ceasar and another man.



According to Gilliam's statement, he fired into the ground while Williams made Ceasar get on his knees, then shot him over and over again.

Both were sentenced to life in prison without parole. But two weeks ago, Ceasar-Isidore searched Gilliam’s name online. Gilliam was out of prison. She said she had not been told.

"The first thing I saw was juvenile lifer gets a second chance," she said. “And I couldn't believe it. I could not believe it."

Eyewitness News reached out to the Louisiana Board of Pardons. In the middle of interviewing Ceasar-Isidore, Executive Director of the board Francis Abbott called back.

“We did send out a letter to the last known address for Mr. Ceasar," Abbott said.



Abbott said Gilliam’s case was affected by La. Bill 277, a piece of legislation dealing with juvenile lifers.



Because Gilliam was 16, he was given parole eligibility after serving 25 years. Abbott also said victims' families have to be registered in their system if they want information about inmates and their status.

Ceasar-Isidore said she had no idea about any such system.



“We had no reason to know this on our own. How are citizens supposed to find out about this?” she asked.

While she said she’s happy for Abbott's call—Ceasar-Isidore said she still feels betrayed by the system now that a 25-year-old wound has been re-opened.



"We never thought we'd have to deal with either of those guys being free again. It's not fair. It's not right," she said.