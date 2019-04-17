NEW ORLEANS — Across the country, 130 people die everyday from opioids — prescription painkillers and heroin.

To battle the trend, on Tuesday Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes officially became the 16th metropolitan area in the U.S. to be part of the DEA's new law enforcement and prevention "360 Strategy."

The partnership is aimed at the drug epidemic and the violent crime that stems from it.



"More deaths [are] due to opioids and heroin than gun violence in the city of New Orleans," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday.

Cantrell opened the announcements about the city's new partnership with nearly two dozen agencies, addressing the deadly addiction crisis within the community.

DEA officials continued, explaining the agency's ongoing commitment to dismantle drug trafficking organizations and prescribers who prey on those addicted.

RELATED: City, DEA aim to take a bite out of opioid crisis

"We know that nearly 80 percent of all heroin users first had an encounter with painkillers and that's what lead to their addiction," explained Special Agent in Charge of the DEA's New Orleans Field Office, Brad Byerley.

"Our officers are often on the front lines, day in and day out, witnessing first hand the effects of this opioid crisis," said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

RELATED: More than 200 in New Orleans die in accidental drug-related deaths for 3rd year in a row

Leaders from Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard Parishes explained their roles in the DEA 360 Strategy. One is prevention education in schools.

"In February of this year, 21 percent of the cases referred to our student hearing office by school officials were due to a drug related offence," said the Orleans Parish School Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr.

The plan also includes treatment for those with the disease of addiction.

RELATED: Maker of OxyContin reaches $270M settlement in Oklahoma

"For the first time in my 28-year history in serving as an addiction psychiatrist, have I ever seen this many people talking about substance use disorders," said Dr. Rochelle Head Dunham, Executive Director of New Orleans Metropolitan Human Services District.

A priority will also be prosecuting traffickers who sell, and doctors and pharmacists who over prescribe.

"The Untied States comprises 5.5 percent of the world's population, but we consume 75 percent of the world's prescription medication," said Peter Strasser the U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Louisiana.

RELATED: Study shows legal access to marijuana reduces opioid overdoses

The FBI stated: "We are under fire."

"We know that we are not going to arrest our way out of this problem. We need the help of everyone involved in the community," said the Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans Field Office of the FBI.



"Especially dangerous, in my opinion a real game changer in the wrong direction, is the fact that fentanyl is able to be put into pills," said Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the coroner of Jefferson Parish.

RELATED: Americans are now more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a vehicle accident, report says

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Officials said parents and children are encouraged to educate themselves about the dangers of drugs by visiting these interactive websites.

RELATED: Links on 4: News Links