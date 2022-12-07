3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash

The students were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.

As WBRZ reports, Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Casey Wallace told The Advocate the two-vehicle crash happened in the Natchitoches area and confirmed that three people died in the collision. Troopers were still working Wednesday morning to contact the family of one of the deceased, Wallace said.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office described the collision as a "major crash." It happened around 7:41 p.m. Tuesday evening on I-49 Northbound north of Powhatan, the sheriff's office said, snarling traffic as first responders reduced the road to a single lane.

According to WBRZ, a source says one of the students was on the phone at the time of the crash and the person on the other end heard it and called police.

Few details are available as this is a developing story.