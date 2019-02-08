The bodies of three teenage boys were pulled from the Biloxi River Thursday evening after they drowned while swimming.

According to the Sun Herald, officials say the three 14-year-old boys were swimming in the river near Dedeaux Park when they started struggling to stay afloat and disappeared under the water.

The coroner identified the victims as Travis Roberson, Javonte Johnson and Eric Smith Jr. All three were 14-years-old, and from Gulfport.

The incident is being investigated as accidental, Gulfport police said.

