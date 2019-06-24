A 3-year-old girl died after being rescued from an apartment fire in Metairie.

According to Jefferson Parish East Bank Fire Chief Dave Tibbets, fire fighters rescued the girl from the at the Bellemont Apartments and EMS performed CPR on her as they took her to University Medical Center.

Authorities say she died at the hospital.

The fire broke out at the apartment complex near the corner of Riverside and Jeannette around 5:44 p.m. Tibbets said firefighters were on the scene two minutes later and called the second alarm around 5:50 p.m.

The fire is currently under control.

The cause is under investigation.

