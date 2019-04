A 3-year-old playing with matches set a home on fire in Harvey Wednesday.

According to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 Deputy Chief Richard Parker Jr., firefighters were called to the scene around 4:34 p.m. this evening.

When they arrived, smoke was billowing from the home at 4124 Lac Couture Drive. A second alarm was called and units were still on the scene as of 6 p.m.

According to Parker Jr., a 3-year-old playing with matches started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.