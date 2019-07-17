NEW ORLEANS — Sources confirm to WWL-TV that four NOPD officers have been fired and two more suspended in connection with the deadly crash into the Unity-1 Salon in Broadmoor back in March.

Three people were killed in the crash, including two teenagers inside the car and one customer at the salon, several more were wounded.

An investigation into the crash was launched to find out if officers broke department policy by pursuing the car that eventually crashed into the salon.

NOPD Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson said at the time that officers attempted to pull over what they believed was a stolen car at the corner of Toledano and Derbigny Street. The vehicle did not stop when police deployed their lights and instead sped up.

Initially, Ferguson said that the officers did not pursue the vehicle, but the officers were later put on desk duty while an investigation into the crash and possible chase was being conducted.

NOPD has a restrictive pursuit policy in the department’s operations manual.

The policy covers 14 pages, but the most important elements are covered up front: Vehicle pursuits are prohibited unless the suspect has been involved in a violent crime and a suspect’s escape poses a danger.

The policy is based on safety and meant to prevent crashes like this one.

NOPD is expected to release more details during a 4:30 p.m. news conference that will be carried on WWLTV.com and the Eyewitness News App.