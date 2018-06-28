4 shot after shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - At least four people were shot at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Maryland.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed by police, but CBS reports that four people are dead.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building.

USA Today reports that a subject is in custody. The suspect in the shooting is a white male in his 20s, according to CBS.

A reporter at the Capital Gazette tweeted that there was a single shooter.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The building has since been evacuated. Police have set up a relocation at the Lord and Taylor inside the mall.

Police were searching the building for any other possible suspects, according to USA Today.

"We are trying to clear the building, trying to make sure everyone is safe," an officer said. "This is going to be a long investigation."

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Due to the shooting, officials at Anne Arundel Medical Center have placed their Annapolis campus on lockdown. Visitors are not allowed and the hospital is asking all employees, visitors, patients and volunteers to stay in the building. buildings.

Governor Larry Hogan said he is praying for those involved on Twitter.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Capital Gazette Communications LLC, the Capital Gazette’s publisher, is one of the oldest publishers in the country, according to the Capital Gazette website. They have occupied the space at 888 Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis since 2014.

According to St. John Properties, the office building did not have a front desk, and was a "typical office."

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

