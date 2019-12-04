NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was shot while responding to a call of a suspicious person, the new airport terminal has been delayed again, and possible severe weather this weekend.

Here are the top stories that WWL-TV is following this Friday morning:

A police officer was shot and two people are in custody after a shooting in New Orleans' Mid-City area Thursday night.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer tried to pat down a man and a struggle ensued. The man then pulled out his weapon and shot the officer in his right leg. (Read more)

---

Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

---

One person was hurt after an 18-wheeler carrying frozen fish slammed into a dump truck on the I-10 Bonnet Carré Spillway Bridge Friday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. after a sedan's tire blew out, causing it to stall in the right lane. A dump truck traveling in the right lane tried to break before hitting the car but was rear-ended by the 18-wheeler. (Read more)

Authorities said he had no known criminal record. A friend described him as an introverted animal lover who showed no animosity toward any race, and a talented, if frustrated heavy metal guitar player and singer.

But Holden Matthews, the white, 21-year-old son of a Louisiana sheriff's deputy, was behind bars Thursday, accused of torching three century old African American churches during a 10-day period in and around Opelousas. The city of 16,000 people was set on edge by blazes, which evoked memories of civil rights terrorism. (Read more)

---

Saturday will be a warm, humid and windy day with spotty showers and storms. Winds will be out of the S/SE 20-30 mph! A few storms could be strong late in the day as a cold front moves closer to us. Better chance for rain in the evening will be on the Northshore. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. Don't forget your sunscreen! This is pretty good weather for the French Quarter Fest and Strawberry Festival! (Read more)



---

Do you have a story idea? Send it to eyewitness@wwltv.com