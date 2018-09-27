EUREKA, Mo. — Thousands of people are clamoring for a chance to spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags St. Louis.

Fright Fest announced the new challenge for the 2018 Halloween season.

Six Flags said 49,229 people have signed up for the spooky contest. But only six lucky (lucky?) contestants will be chosen. They'll spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 until 7 p.m. the next day.

If you’ve been to Fright Fest in the past couple years, you might recognize the coffins or possibly have taken a picture inside them. They’ve been used as decorations and a prop for photos, but got transformed this year for the competition.

Six Flags described the coffins as “deluxe, 2’x7’, slightly used coffins.”

Contestants will get a six-minute bathroom break every hour, plus breakfast, lunch and dinner in “bed.” Phone charging stations available and participants can bring blankets, pillows and a sleeping bag to make the casket a little more cozy.

But anyone planning on snoozing through a majority of the 30 hours will be gravely disappointed. Contestants must get out of their coffins for the six-minute break every hour--even overnight. So, forget about all that potential uninterrupted sleep.

Anyone who completes the 30-hour challenge will get $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes, tickets to ride the Freak Train and–of course—their coffin.

Since Six Flags St. Louis announced the Coffin Challenge last week, it has gone viral, with applicants from all across the country. Because the idea was such a hit, Six Flags locations all over America are going to join in on the fun.

