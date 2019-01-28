WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — More than 20 people, inmates and former deputies alike, have been indicted by a Washington Parish grand jury in connection to a rape and beating at the parish jail last summer.

Five former deputies with the WPSO now face charges ranging from malfeasance in office to aggravated battery and second-degree battery.

16 inmates have been indicted on charges of simple battery, with two facing additional charges of first degree rape during an incident that happened between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 2018.

The grand jury indictment handed down on Monday follows the arrests of the same group of people in late September after an incident occurred in the jail that "...merited immediate investigation," according to Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

In a press release following those arrests, Seal said his office worked with state police and the FBI to investigate the case.

“In early September I learned of an incident in the jail that I believed merited immediate investigation. To ensure a thorough and balanced independent investigation, I contacted both Louisiana State Police and the FBI. With our full cooperation, each agency investigated the incident, resulting in numerous state arrest warrants,” stated Seal.

The following former deputies have been charged with malfeasance in office:

Frank Smith, 22, of Mount Hermon

Elliot Smith, 21, of Mandeville

John Donaldson, 30, of Franklinton

Pamela P. Willis, 48, of Tylertown, Miss

Austin Rogers, 19, of Franklinton

According to officials at the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, the charges are for “...intentionally performing any duty lawfully required of him/her in an unlawful manner or by intentionally refusing or failing to perform any duty lawfully required of him/her, as such an officer or employee between September 4, 2018, and September 5, 2018."

Rogers malfeasance charge, however, applies to the time period between July 26 and Sept. 5, 2018.

Both Frank and Elliot Smith were also charged with aggravated second-degree battery for "using a power cord to harm the victim between July 26, 2018, and September 5, 2018."

Frank Smith was further charged with second-degree battery on the same unnamed victim, but for a period between July 26 and Sept. 5, 2018.

The following inmates were charged with simple battery:

Toby J. Walker, 38, of Bogalusa

Quenterrius K. McGowan, 27, of Angie

Andre D. Lucas, 27, of Bogalusa

Latrevious Lucas, 19, of Bogalusa

Yamarai A. Brumfield, 23, of Bogalusa

Eddie Jackson, 18, of Bogalusa

Ja’Vontay M. Owens, 25, of Bogalusa

Charles E. Ross, 41, of Bogalusa

Deonta L. Lee, 33, of Franklinton

Jackie Spikes, 17, of Angie

Tramale D. Jenkins, 27, of Franklinton

Russell L. Daniels, 25, of Franklinton

Tyreef J. Williams, 19, of Bogalusa

Dakeithan D. Matthews, 23, of Bogalusa

Kevin T. Crutchfield, Jr., 19, of Bogalusa

Walker and another inmate, Samuel E. White, 19, also were charged with first degree rape of different victim during the same incident on or about Sept. 5, 2018, District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office said.

