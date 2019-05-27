NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating the eighth shooting (and tenth in the Metro Area) of Memorial Day Weekend. This time, a man was found shot to death just before midnight in the 1400 block of Claiborne Avenue.



First District Officers responded to the call of a shooting around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

About two hours earlier, a man was killed and a woman was injured in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street.

Initial reports sent out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday show that police responded to the intersection of North Tonti and Saint Anthony streets, where they found a man, identified as 35-year-old Roy Cain, who was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound. Another woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment, where her condition is currently unlisted.

No further details were immediately available.

The violent weekend in New Orleans continues

In total, at least five people have been killed and another 11 wounded in gunfire in New Orleans and Metairie since Saturday morning.

A few hours before the St. Anthony Street incident, the NOPD began investigating an apparently triple shooting that left three wounded in Algiers Sunday evening.

According to preliminary NOPD reports, three victims arrived at the Oschner Westbank hospital suffering from gunshot wounds across their bodies early Sunday evening. The victims told police they were attacked in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, off MacArthur Boulevard.

NOPD officials said all three people were in stable condition at the hospital, and officers were on the scene on Rue Parc Fontaine around 7:30 p.m. to investigate.

If all three victims are confirmed to have gunshot wounds, that makes 11 total people shot in New Orleans and Metairie this Memorial Day Weekend.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man was found shot to death in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue. According to initial witness reports, the victim was walking down the street when another man opened fire, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

SEE: Man fatally shot in Seventh Ward Saturday morning

NOPD was called back to A.P. Tureaud just around the same time, just before midnight Sunday and a block away from the first shooting, after two men were each shot once while reportedly sitting on their porch in the 2300 block.

Those men both survived. NOPD officials said have not said if the attacks are related.

A man was also shot and killed on N. Galvez Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to the 2200 block of the street, where they found the man who was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after. Investigators have identified James Earl Webster, 31, as the prime suspect in the killing. A warrant is out for his arrest.

(Story continues below photo of suspect)

RELATED: Warrant issued for suspect in St. Roch shooting

NOPD

Hours later on Saturday night, a man and two teenagers were also shot and wounded in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Gentilly. According to police, the male victim was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital from the lakefront.

The two teens, 15-year-old and 16-year-old male victims, showed up at the hospital later after they were shot in the same incident.

Less than two hours later, police said another shooting had happened, this time near the intersection of Cambronne and Cohn streets. The male victim in the Sunday morning shooting arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the body, according to police.

Those shootings, plus the three in Algiers Sunday evening, left two men dead and seven injured in Orleans Parish.

Metairie MDW shootings

Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies found a man shot to death at the 24-hour Pair of Dice lounge off Clearview Parkway. Officials have not released the suspect's information nor a potential suspect as they investigate.

RELATED: Man fatally shot at Metairie bar, JPSO investigating

Around midnight Saturday, the JPSO also sent word about another gunshot wound call, this one in the 400 block of N. Laurel Street in Metairie. The male victim in that shooting sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Those two shootings left one dead and one injured in Jefferson Parish Saturday.

Investigations into all of these incidents are ongoing, police officials said.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.