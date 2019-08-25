METAIRIE, La. — Five people were hurt in a shooting near a playground in Metairie Sunday evening, JPSO officials said.

The victims were driving near the intersection of W. Metairie Avenue and Airline Park Boulevard, just down the street from the Mike Miley Playground, around 5 p.m. Sunday when their vehicle was shot three times, a JPSO spokesperson said.

Five people in the vehicle were injured with debris and other fragments but did not suffer gunshot wounds.

JPSO units were on the scene and all victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available. JPSO officials announced they were responding to the incident at 5:20 p.m.

The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this report said the victims suffered gunshot wounds. This story has been updated to reflect that they were injured by debris from their vehicle being shot.