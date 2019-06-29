NEW ORLEANS — A short but strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Friday evening, leaving behind several downed trees and power lines and leaving some Entergy customers without power into the night.

While thunderstorms and strong wind gusts came and went through the area in less than two hours, they knocked out energy for households in Metairie, Harvey and parts of the 7th Ward in New Orleans, according to an Entergy official.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 5,000 customers were without power in multiple parts of Metairie, the official said. An additional 500 customers were without power in Harvey.

Customers in the 7th Ward had been knocked out but all electricity had been restored there as of 7:30 p.m., the official said.

The restoration time for those still without power was 11:00 p.m.

Downed Trees

As the heart of the storm moved through the Northshore, a WWL-TV viewer reported a large downed tree blocking Highway 21 in Covington.

A short time later, another tree was reported down as high winds and strong rain moves through the area, this one in the 800 block of Navarre Avenue in New Orleans.

Then, a large oak tree was reported to have cracked onto a home on Amelia Street in Gretna, possibly after being struck by lightning. No injuries were reported.

In Pearl River, crews with the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 responded to a small forest fire that started after strong wind gusts knocked over a pine tree and took down power lines with it.

No injuries were reported from any of these incidents.