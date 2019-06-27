DESTREHAN, La. — A 7-year-old boy from Destrehan wants a dog, but not just any dog. Luke Giammolva wants a dog that could potentially save his life.

Luke Giammolva has Type 1 diabetes on July 6, 2018.

"It's changed my life because I have to be tougher," he said.

His mother Rachel is a nurse and saw signs that something was off including weight loss, frequent urination and being extra thirsty.

"I knew in my stomach something was wrong," his mom said.

It was unexpected because there was no family history.

"It really just came out of the blue," she said.

Type 1 diabetes means the pancreas can't produce enough insulin which leads to too much blood sugar. That can be deadly.

"When I was in the hospital I noticed that it was going to be a big deal. Why did God give me it all? I knew I was going to have a purpose," Luke said.

When asked what that purpose could be he replied, "To teach others and help them go through it so they can be confident."

It's pretty clear he has the maturity and courage of someone well beyond his years. It's needed because life doesn't come easy now.

"We keep him alive everyday so we function as a pancreas for him," Rachel said.

For a proper nurse who can care for children with Type 1 diabetes, he had to change schools.

He has to count carbs, prick his finger and take up to five insulin shots a day.

They're telling their story because there's something, or someone, they believe could help.

"I just want a dog," Luke said.

Not just any dog though.

"It's an extra set of eyes, set of hands," Rachel said.

Service alert dogs are trained to smell when their owner's blood sugar is off.

"They can either heel or sit up and tap you to tell you the sugars high or they'll kneel to tell you that it's low," Rachel said.

Golden retrievers, poodles and labradoodles are most commonly used, but they're costly. A fully trained dog can cost $15,000. So, Luke's mom is asking for help online.

"I'm pretty excited because I would have a new friend, a buddy for a lifetime," Luke said.

He's hoping for a friend and protector to help him face this life-long battle.

His mom is also open to hearing from trainers or available dogs in the area.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.